Notable Friday Option Activity: UNH, HON, MDB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 14,650 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 46.8% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $565 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 6,339 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 633,900 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $565 strike highlighted in orange:

Honeywell International Inc (Symbol: HON) options are showing a volume of 12,928 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of HON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,740 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,000 underlying shares of HON. Below is a chart showing HON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

And MongoDB Inc (Symbol: MDB) options are showing a volume of 4,745 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 474,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.9% of MDB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring May 13, 2022, with 237 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 23,700 underlying shares of MDB. Below is a chart showing MDB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, HON options, or MDB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

