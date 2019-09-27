Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: UNH, GWW, SBUX

BNK Invest BNK Invest
Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 22,638 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 53.3% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring September 27, 2019, with 1,580 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 158,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) saw options trading volume of 1,701 contracts, representing approximately 170,100 underlying shares or approximately 53% of GWW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 320,865 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring January 15, 2021, with 301 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 30,100 underlying shares of GWW. Below is a chart showing GWW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

And Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) options are showing a volume of 31,340 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.6% of SBUX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $89 strike put option expiring September 27, 2019, with 3,640 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 364,000 underlying shares of SBUX. Below is a chart showing SBUX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $89 strike highlighted in orange:

