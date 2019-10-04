Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: UNH, ARNC, LMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 21,682 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $217.50 strike put option expiring October 04, 2019, with 1,611 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 161,100 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $217.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Arconic Inc (Symbol: ARNC) options are showing a volume of 13,921 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of ARNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23.50 strike put option expiring November 01, 2019, with 8,144 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 814,400 underlying shares of ARNC. Below is a chart showing ARNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Lockheed Martin Corp (Symbol: LMT) options are showing a volume of 4,837 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 483,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42% of LMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $400 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 281 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 28,100 underlying shares of LMT. Below is a chart showing LMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

