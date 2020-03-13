Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, UI, LGIH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 9,081 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 908,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 88.4% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring March 13, 2020, with 551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,100 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI) saw options trading volume of 2,152 contracts, representing approximately 215,200 underlying shares or approximately 88.1% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 244,320 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike put option expiring April 17, 2020, with 1,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 153,200 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) saw options trading volume of 3,623 contracts, representing approximately 362,300 underlying shares or approximately 82% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 442,030 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

