Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, OSTK, CRSR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total volume of 4,408 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 440,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 69.5% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,650 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 244 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 24,400 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Overstock.com Inc (Symbol: OSTK) saw options trading volume of 9,442 contracts, representing approximately 944,200 underlying shares or approximately 69% of OSTK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares of OSTK. Below is a chart showing OSTK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corsair Gaming Inc (Symbol: CRSR) saw options trading volume of 6,166 contracts, representing approximately 616,600 underlying shares or approximately 68.5% of CRSR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 900,660 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 2,686 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 268,600 underlying shares of CRSR. Below is a chart showing CRSR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

