Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, ILPT, ZNGA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 24,321 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 209.8% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 1,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,500 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Symbol: ILPT) saw options trading volume of 5,163 contracts, representing approximately 516,300 underlying shares or approximately 156.6% of ILPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 329,770 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 5,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 515,700 underlying shares of ILPT. Below is a chart showing ILPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zynga Inc (Symbol: ZNGA) saw options trading volume of 228,384 contracts, representing approximately 22.8 million underlying shares or approximately 112.8% of ZNGA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 17, 2020, with 60,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.1 million underlying shares of ZNGA. Below is a chart showing ZNGA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, ILPT options, or ZNGA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

