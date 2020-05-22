Markets
ULTA

Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, COST, MA

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 7,213 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 721,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 1,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 15,994 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 1,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 24,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 9,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2020+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ULTA options, COST options, or MA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ULTA COST MA

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest


    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular