Notable Friday Option Activity: ULTA, COST, MA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA), where a total of 7,213 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 721,300 underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.2% of ULTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $227.50 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 1,179 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 117,900 underlying shares of ULTA. Below is a chart showing ULTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $227.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) saw options trading volume of 15,994 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 55.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring May 22, 2020, with 1,289 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 128,900 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Mastercard Inc (Symbol: MA) options are showing a volume of 24,163 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.9% of MA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 9,336 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 933,600 underlying shares of MA. Below is a chart showing MA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

