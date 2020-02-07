Notable Friday Option Activity: UI, MYGN, TWLO

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ubiquiti Inc (Symbol: UI), where a total volume of 2,249 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 224,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103.5% of UI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 217,295 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring February 21, 2020, with 139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13,900 underlying shares of UI. Below is a chart showing UI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (Symbol: MYGN) options are showing a volume of 7,084 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 708,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 99% of MYGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 715,380 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 1,031 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,100 underlying shares of MYGN. Below is a chart showing MYGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO) options are showing a volume of 37,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.7% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring February 14, 2020, with 1,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 191,000 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UI options, MYGN options, or TWLO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

