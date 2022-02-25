Notable Friday Option Activity: UCTT, BX, RTX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (Symbol: UCTT), where a total volume of 2,045 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 204,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.9% of UCTT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 386,890 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 420 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 42,000 underlying shares of UCTT. Below is a chart showing UCTT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 29,405 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $129 strike call option expiring February 25, 2022, with 4,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 430,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $129 strike highlighted in orange:
And Raytheon Technologies Corp (Symbol: RTX) options are showing a volume of 32,242 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of RTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 4,584 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,400 underlying shares of RTX. Below is a chart showing RTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
