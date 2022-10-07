Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, CLVT, PG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 45,260 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 6,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
Clarivate plc (Symbol: CLVT) options are showing a volume of 40,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CLVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CLVT. Below is a chart showing CLVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 28,575 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 2,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, CLVT options, or PG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.