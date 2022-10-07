Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, CLVT, PG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 45,260 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 9.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring October 14, 2022, with 6,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 654,400 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Clarivate plc (Symbol: CLVT) options are showing a volume of 40,104 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of CLVT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,012 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CLVT. Below is a chart showing CLVT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Procter & Gamble Company (Symbol: PG) saw options trading volume of 28,575 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of PG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $126 strike call option expiring October 07, 2022, with 2,929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,900 underlying shares of PG. Below is a chart showing PG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $126 strike highlighted in orange:

