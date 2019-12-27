Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: UAL, AMD, MO

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 8,564 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 856,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 43% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring January 15, 2021, with 658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 65,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) saw options trading volume of 196,067 contracts, representing approximately 19.6 million underlying shares or approximately 42.4% of AMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 46.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47 strike call option expiring December 27, 2019, with 15,409 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of AMD. Below is a chart showing AMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47 strike highlighted in orange:

And Altria Group Inc (Symbol: MO) saw options trading volume of 32,417 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of MO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $51 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 10,590 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of MO. Below is a chart showing MO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $51 strike highlighted in orange:

