Notable Friday Option Activity: UAA, KMX, STX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA), where a total of 31,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 7,011 contracts, representing approximately 701,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 15,653 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAA options, KMX options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

