Notable Friday Option Activity: UAA, KMX, STX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA), where a total of 31,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 58% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $26 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $26 strike highlighted in orange:

Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) saw options trading volume of 7,011 contracts, representing approximately 701,100 underlying shares or approximately 57.8% of KMX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $132 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 1,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,600 underlying shares of KMX. Below is a chart showing KMX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

And Seagate Technology plc (Symbol: STX) saw options trading volume of 15,653 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 56.4% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 957 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 95,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UAA options, KMX options, or STX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

