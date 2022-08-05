Notable Friday Option Activity: U, TRGP, DISH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 63,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 7,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) saw options trading volume of 6,751 contracts, representing approximately 675,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of TRGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of TRGP. Below is a chart showing TRGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 15,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

