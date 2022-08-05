Markets
U

Notable Friday Option Activity: U, TRGP, DISH

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U), where a total volume of 63,800 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.3% of U's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $49 strike put option expiring August 05, 2022, with 7,974 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 797,400 underlying shares of U. Below is a chart showing U's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $49 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) saw options trading volume of 6,751 contracts, representing approximately 675,100 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of TRGP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 19, 2022, with 1,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 175,000 underlying shares of TRGP. Below is a chart showing TRGP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And DISH Network Corp (Symbol: DISH) options are showing a volume of 15,531 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.8% of DISH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring January 20, 2023, with 10,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DISH. Below is a chart showing DISH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for U options, TRGP options, or DISH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

U TRGP DISH

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular