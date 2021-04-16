Notable Friday Option Activity: TXN, STZ, PPG

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Texas Instruments Inc. (Symbol: TXN), where a total of 32,341 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 70.4% of TXN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring May 21, 2021, with 10,242 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of TXN. Below is a chart showing TXN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 7,489 contracts, representing approximately 748,900 underlying shares or approximately 58.7% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring July 16, 2021, with 578 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 57,800 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:

And PPG Industries Inc (Symbol: PPG) options are showing a volume of 8,588 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 858,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57% of PPG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring April 23, 2021, with 662 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,200 underlying shares of PPG. Below is a chart showing PPG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

