Notable Friday Option Activity: TXG, TTD, NDLS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in 10x Genomics Inc (Symbol: TXG), where a total volume of 8,707 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 870,700 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56.3% of TXG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,796 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 279,600 underlying shares of TXG. Below is a chart showing TXG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 47,712 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $79 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 7,372 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 737,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $79 strike highlighted in orange:

And Noodles & Co (Symbol: NDLS) saw options trading volume of 984 contracts, representing approximately 98,400 underlying shares or approximately 54.7% of NDLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 179,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of NDLS. Below is a chart showing NDLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

