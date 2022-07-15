Notable Friday Option Activity: TWTR, WFC, PARA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 142,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.1% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 13,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 138,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,300 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 40,258 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 9,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 942,100 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, WFC options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

