Notable Friday Option Activity: TWTR, WFC, PARA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Twitter Inc (Symbol: TWTR), where a total of 142,066 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 14.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 77.1% of TWTR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 13,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TWTR. Below is a chart showing TWTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) options are showing a volume of 138,613 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.3% of WFC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring July 15, 2022, with 6,853 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 685,300 underlying shares of WFC. Below is a chart showing WFC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) saw options trading volume of 40,258 contracts, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares or approximately 51.9% of PARA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 9,421 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 942,100 underlying shares of PARA. Below is a chart showing PARA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TWTR options, WFC options, or PARA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.