Notable Friday Option Activity: TWNK, WDC, NVCR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hostess Brands Inc (Symbol: TWNK), where a total of 25,725 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 187.7% of TWNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 4,912 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 491,200 underlying shares of TWNK. Below is a chart showing TWNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) options are showing a volume of 95,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 171.9% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 13,530 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

And NovoCure Ltd (Symbol: NVCR) options are showing a volume of 9,045 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 904,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 142.5% of NVCR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,590 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 1,959 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,900 underlying shares of NVCR. Below is a chart showing NVCR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TWNK options, WDC options, or NVCR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.