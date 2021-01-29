Notable Friday Option Activity: TWLO, BBY, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Twilio Inc (Symbol: TWLO), where a total volume of 12,101 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 70.1% of TWLO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring January 29, 2021, with 587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,700 underlying shares of TWLO. Below is a chart showing TWLO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY) saw options trading volume of 19,480 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 69.6% of BBY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $111 strike put option expiring February 19, 2021, with 1,263 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,300 underlying shares of BBY. Below is a chart showing BBY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $111 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 27,793 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 69% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring February 05, 2021, with 1,606 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 160,600 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

