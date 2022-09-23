Notable Friday Option Activity: TTWO, RL, JPM

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (Symbol: TTWO), where a total of 12,989 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 76.1% of TTWO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $128 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of TTWO. Below is a chart showing TTWO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $128 strike highlighted in orange:
Ralph Lauren Corp (Symbol: RL) saw options trading volume of 7,155 contracts, representing approximately 715,500 underlying shares or approximately 64.5% of RL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 3,298 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 329,800 underlying shares of RL. Below is a chart showing RL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:
And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 64,973 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 61.3% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TTWO options, RL options, or JPM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
