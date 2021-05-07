Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: TTD, NVDA, MET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 12,824 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 221.6% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 578,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 736 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 73,600 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 166,190 contracts, representing approximately 16.6 million underlying shares or approximately 202.6% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring May 07, 2021, with 26,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

And MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) saw options trading volume of 75,815 contracts, representing approximately 7.6 million underlying shares or approximately 195.5% of MET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 18,247 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MET. Below is a chart showing MET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

