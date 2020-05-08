Notable Friday Option Activity: TTD, CMG, AAPL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD), where a total volume of 47,158 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 210.2% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 10,566 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) options are showing a volume of 13,446 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 193% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 696,835 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $950 strike call option expiring May 15, 2020, with 1,332 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,200 underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $950 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 628,204 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 62.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 167.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike call option expiring May 08, 2020, with 46,399 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

