Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, VRTX, ANIK

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.0 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 100.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 353.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 28.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring June 11, 2021, with 79,947 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 8.0 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) options are showing a volume of 49,317 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 305% of VRTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,509 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,900 underlying shares of VRTX. Below is a chart showing VRTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And Anika Therapeutics Inc. (Symbol: ANIK) options are showing a volume of 2,248 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 224,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 224.3% of ANIK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 100,220 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring June 18, 2021, with 2,173 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,300 underlying shares of ANIK. Below is a chart showing ANIK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

