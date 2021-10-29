Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, CPLG, TXRH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.8 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 179.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 719.8% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 204,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20.4 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

CorePoint Lodging Inc (Symbol: CPLG) saw options trading volume of 11,656 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 685.9% of CPLG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 169,925 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring January 21, 2022, with 5,066 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,600 underlying shares of CPLG. Below is a chart showing CPLG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Texas Roadhouse Inc (Symbol: TXRH) options are showing a volume of 44,904 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 537.2% of TXRH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 835,835 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 13,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of TXRH. Below is a chart showing TXRH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

