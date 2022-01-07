Markets
TSLA

Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, BA, EFX

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 123.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 497.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 74,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 152,591 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 171% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 21,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

And Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) saw options trading volume of 8,976 contracts, representing approximately 897,600 underlying shares or approximately 137.3% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,300 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2022+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, BA options, or EFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSLA BA EFX

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular