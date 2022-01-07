Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, BA, EFX

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total of 1.2 million contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 123.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 497.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 24.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 74,648 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 152,591 contracts, representing approximately 15.3 million underlying shares or approximately 171% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring January 07, 2022, with 21,184 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

And Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) saw options trading volume of 8,976 contracts, representing approximately 897,600 underlying shares or approximately 137.3% of EFX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,715 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $280 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,063 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 506,300 underlying shares of EFX. Below is a chart showing EFX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $280 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TSLA options, BA options, or EFX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

