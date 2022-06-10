Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, AAPL, DAL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 1.2 million contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 120.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 380.7% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 31.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $700 strike put option expiring June 10, 2022, with 62,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.3 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $700 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 1.1 million contracts, representing approximately 107.6 million underlying shares or approximately 110.8% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring June 10, 2022, with 49,497 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) saw options trading volume of 84,198 contracts, representing approximately 8.4 million underlying shares or approximately 68.6% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring July 15, 2022, with 21,395 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:

