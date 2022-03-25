Notable Friday Option Activity: TSLA, AAPL, BA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA), where a total volume of 961,578 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 96.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 370.5% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring March 25, 2022, with 61,804 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.2 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:
Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 1.2 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 122.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 129.3% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 95.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 206,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 20.7 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:
And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 106,903 contracts, representing approximately 10.7 million underlying shares or approximately 95.4% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $192.50 strike call option expiring March 25, 2022, with 12,635 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $192.50 strike highlighted in orange:
