Notable Friday Option Activity: TSCO, DLTR, JNPR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO), where a total of 7,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 749,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.1% of TSCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring January 31, 2020, with 3,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 396,400 underlying shares of TSCO. Below is a chart showing TSCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Dollar Tree Inc (Symbol: DLTR) options are showing a volume of 18,959 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of DLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring January 31, 2020, with 9,191 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 919,100 underlying shares of DLTR. Below is a chart showing DLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

And Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR) saw options trading volume of 12,982 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.7% of JNPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,128 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of JNPR. Below is a chart showing JNPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

