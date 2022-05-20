Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: TRUP, M, ROKU

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Trupanion Inc (Symbol: TRUP), where a total of 4,580 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 458,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 71.2% of TRUP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 643,645 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $70 strike put option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,094 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 109,400 underlying shares of TRUP. Below is a chart showing TRUP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Macy's Inc (Symbol: M) saw options trading volume of 93,982 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 70.7% of M's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 11,879 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of M. Below is a chart showing M's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

And Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU) options are showing a volume of 58,089 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 69.7% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 5,055 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 505,500 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

