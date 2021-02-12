Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: TRTN, MPC, DDOG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN), where a total of 4,059 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 405,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 117.8% of TRTN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 344,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 978 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 97,800 underlying shares of TRTN. Below is a chart showing TRTN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) saw options trading volume of 69,256 contracts, representing approximately 6.9 million underlying shares or approximately 113.9% of MPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 17,045 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of MPC. Below is a chart showing MPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 35,522 contracts, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares or approximately 111.4% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring February 19, 2021, with 2,463 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 246,300 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

