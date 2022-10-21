Notable Friday Option Activity: THC, CLW, IIPR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC), where a total volume of 21,432 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 181.7% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 3,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 367,900 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
Clearwater Paper Corp (Symbol: CLW) saw options trading volume of 1,655 contracts, representing approximately 165,500 underlying shares or approximately 169.6% of CLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 97,580 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 20, 2023, with 1,637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,700 underlying shares of CLW. Below is a chart showing CLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR) saw options trading volume of 4,821 contracts, representing approximately 482,100 underlying shares or approximately 146.9% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 328,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,327 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 132,700 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
