Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, TCO, APPN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total volume of 23,639 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 40.9% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 29, 2020, with 1,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 152,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO) options are showing a volume of 7,723 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 772,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 40.8% of TCO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,041 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 204,100 underlying shares of TCO. Below is a chart showing TCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Appian Corp (Symbol: APPN) saw options trading volume of 5,005 contracts, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.8% of APPN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 2,577 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,700 underlying shares of APPN. Below is a chart showing APPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, TCO options, or APPN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

