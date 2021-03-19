Markets
TGT

Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, T, BLK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 23,053 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 221,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 74,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, T options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TGT T BLK

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular