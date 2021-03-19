Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, T, BLK

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 23,053 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47.3% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 1,728 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 172,800 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T) options are showing a volume of 221,152 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 22.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.8% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 47.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 74,068 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK) options are showing a volume of 3,125 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 312,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.2% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 691,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $500 strike put option expiring June 18, 2021, with 358 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,800 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $500 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, T options, or BLK options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

