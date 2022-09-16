Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, EXPE, DLR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 18,266 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 9,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 915,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 5,584 contracts, representing approximately 558,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for TGT options, EXPE options, or DLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.