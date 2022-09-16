Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, EXPE, DLR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 18,266 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 1,923 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 192,300 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 9,155 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 915,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring October 21, 2022, with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And Digital Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: DLR) saw options trading volume of 5,584 contracts, representing approximately 558,400 underlying shares or approximately 43.2% of DLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring October 21, 2022, with 2,096 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 209,600 underlying shares of DLR. Below is a chart showing DLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, EXPE options, or DLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

