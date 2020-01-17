Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, COST, IGT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 73,978 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 7.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 138.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $117 strike put option expiring January 17, 2020, with 4,714 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 471,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $117 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 27,967 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 137.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring January 17, 2020, with 2,574 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 257,400 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT) options are showing a volume of 16,637 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.5% of IGT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike put option expiring February 21, 2020, with 15,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of IGT. Below is a chart showing IGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

