Notable Friday Option Activity: TGT, AEVA, GPMT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 36,385 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 111.1% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike put option expiring November 19, 2021, with 2,674 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 267,400 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Aeva Technologies Inc (Symbol: AEVA) saw options trading volume of 12,284 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 110.4% of AEVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 17, 2021, with 6,976 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 697,600 underlying shares of AEVA. Below is a chart showing AEVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: GPMT) saw options trading volume of 3,090 contracts, representing approximately 309,000 underlying shares or approximately 109.4% of GPMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 282,465 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike put option expiring December 17, 2021, with 3,017 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 301,700 underlying shares of GPMT. Below is a chart showing GPMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, AEVA options, or GPMT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

