Notable Friday Option Activity: TGH, PPC, BAND

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), where a total of 9,219 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 921,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 158.2% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 582,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 1,639 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,900 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Pilgrims Pride Corp. (Symbol: PPC) options are showing a volume of 9,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 978,500 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 154.1% of PPC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 634,930 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 5,668 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 566,800 underlying shares of PPC. Below is a chart showing PPC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bandwidth Inc (Symbol: BAND) options are showing a volume of 4,409 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 440,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 150% of BAND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 293,940 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring March 18, 2022, with 2,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 203,000 underlying shares of BAND. Below is a chart showing BAND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

