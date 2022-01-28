Notable Friday Option Activity: TGH, EA, KBH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Textainer Group Holdings Ltd (Symbol: TGH), where a total volume of 1,482 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 148,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 41.5% of TGH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 356,745 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 597 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 59,700 underlying shares of TGH. Below is a chart showing TGH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Electronic Arts, Inc. (Symbol: EA) saw options trading volume of 10,964 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 41.2% of EA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 2,316 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 231,600 underlying shares of EA. Below is a chart showing EA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And KB Home (Symbol: KBH) saw options trading volume of 12,620 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 40.7% of KBH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48 strike call option expiring February 18, 2022, with 5,195 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 519,500 underlying shares of KBH. Below is a chart showing KBH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

