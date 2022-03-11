Notable Friday Option Activity: TER, FB, CHTR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER), where a total volume of 20,042 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 118.8% of TER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring April 14, 2022, with 9,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,100 underlying shares of TER. Below is a chart showing TER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: FB) saw options trading volume of 380,712 contracts, representing approximately 38.1 million underlying shares or approximately 101.1% of FB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 37.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 11, 2022, with 26,081 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of FB. Below is a chart showing FB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
And Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) options are showing a volume of 20,335 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 98.4% of CHTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring March 18, 2022, with 9,001 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,100 underlying shares of CHTR. Below is a chart showing CHTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:
