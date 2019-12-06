Notable Friday Option Activity: TELL, ADBE, THO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Tellurian Inc (Symbol: TELL), where a total of 5,871 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 587,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 82.3% of TELL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 713,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $3 strike put option expiring July 17, 2020, with 3,550 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,000 underlying shares of TELL. Below is a chart showing TELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 15,365 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 81.2% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $305 strike call option expiring December 06, 2019, with 815 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 81,500 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $305 strike highlighted in orange:

And Thor Industries, Inc. (Symbol: THO) options are showing a volume of 5,322 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 532,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.6% of THO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 660,115 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,896 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 289,600 underlying shares of THO. Below is a chart showing THO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TELL options, ADBE options, or THO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

