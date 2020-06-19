Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: TDOC, MTSI, ORLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC), where a total volume of 16,144 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.7% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 2,665 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 266,500 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (Symbol: MTSI) options are showing a volume of 2,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 266,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54.6% of MTSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 487,420 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 889 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 88,900 underlying shares of MTSI. Below is a chart showing MTSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) options are showing a volume of 2,962 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 296,200 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.2% of ORLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 556,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $420 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 1,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,900 underlying shares of ORLY. Below is a chart showing ORLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $420 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular