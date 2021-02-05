Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: TDC, SPOT, VKTX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Teradata Corp (Symbol: TDC), where a total of 21,067 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 124.3% of TDC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring April 16, 2021, with 4,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 469,200 underlying shares of TDC. Below is a chart showing TDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 19,600 contracts, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares or approximately 114.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $325 strike call option expiring February 26, 2021, with 1,043 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,300 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $325 strike highlighted in orange:

And Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX) saw options trading volume of 16,234 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring March 19, 2021, with 6,692 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 669,200 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

