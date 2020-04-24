Notable Friday Option Activity: TCO, TDOC, AAOI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Taubman Centers Inc (Symbol: TCO), where a total of 7,877 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 787,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.6% of TCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring May 15, 2020, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of TCO. Below is a chart showing TCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 14,627 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 46.6% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring April 24, 2020, with 1,620 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 162,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Optoelectronics Inc (Symbol: AAOI) saw options trading volume of 3,033 contracts, representing approximately 303,300 underlying shares or approximately 46.4% of AAOI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 653,860 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring May 08, 2020, with 842 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 84,200 underlying shares of AAOI. Below is a chart showing AAOI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TCO options, TDOC options, or AAOI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.