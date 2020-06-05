Notable Friday Option Activity: T, RCL, VIAC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total volume of 175,255 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 34.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2020, with 40,204 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Symbol: RCL) saw options trading volume of 104,065 contracts, representing approximately 10.4 million underlying shares or approximately 50% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 19, 2020, with 6,885 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 688,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And ViacomCBS Inc (Symbol: VIAC) saw options trading volume of 65,616 contracts, representing approximately 6.6 million underlying shares or approximately 46.1% of VIAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring January 21, 2022, with 7,501 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 750,100 underlying shares of VIAC. Below is a chart showing VIAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

