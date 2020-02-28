Notable Friday Option Activity: T, DISCA, BMY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), where a total volume of 175,468 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 17.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52.6% of T's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 33.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 22,511 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of T. Below is a chart showing T's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) options are showing a volume of 25,105 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.7% of DISCA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 20,832 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of DISCA. Below is a chart showing DISCA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) saw options trading volume of 59,575 contracts, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of BMY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring March 20, 2020, with 10,149 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of BMY. Below is a chart showing BMY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for T options, DISCA options, or BMY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

