Notable Friday Option Activity: SYNA, DELL, WDC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA), where a total volume of 4,370 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 437,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.7% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,800 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 23,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 10,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 38,563 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SYNA options, DELL options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.