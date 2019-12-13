Markets
SYNA

Notable Friday Option Activity: SYNA, DELL, WDC

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Synaptics Inc (Symbol: SYNA), where a total volume of 4,370 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 437,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 86.7% of SYNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 503,850 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $64 strike call option expiring December 13, 2019, with 448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 44,800 underlying shares of SYNA. Below is a chart showing SYNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $64 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) options are showing a volume of 23,370 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.9% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2020, with 10,033 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

And Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 38,563 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 77.8% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring December 20, 2019, with 2,561 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 256,100 underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2019+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SYNA options, DELL options, or WDC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SYNA DELL WDC

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular