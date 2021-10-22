Notable Friday Option Activity: STX, FDX, AAPL

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 23,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 1,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 40,988 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 112.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 6,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 768,471 contracts, representing approximately 76.8 million underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 126,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STX options, FDX options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.