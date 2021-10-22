Markets
STX

Notable Friday Option Activity: STX, FDX, AAPL

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total of 23,383 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 114.1% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $88 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 1,877 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 187,700 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $88 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

FedEx Corp (Symbol: FDX) saw options trading volume of 40,988 contracts, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares or approximately 112.2% of FDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring October 29, 2021, with 6,900 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 690,000 underlying shares of FDX. Below is a chart showing FDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

And Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) saw options trading volume of 768,471 contracts, representing approximately 76.8 million underlying shares or approximately 101.5% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 75.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring October 22, 2021, with 126,458 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 12.6 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2021+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for STX options, FDX options, or AAPL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STX FDX AAPL

Other Topics

Stocks Options

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular