Notable Friday Option Activity: STX, DIS, TAP

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX), where a total volume of 9,133 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 913,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.9% of STX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 24, 2022, with 1,200 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,000 underlying shares of STX. Below is a chart showing STX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Walt Disney Co. (Symbol: DIS) saw options trading volume of 59,033 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of DIS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $99 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 3,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 302,800 underlying shares of DIS. Below is a chart showing DIS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $99 strike highlighted in orange:

And Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) options are showing a volume of 6,731 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 673,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49% of TAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring June 17, 2022, with 2,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 260,400 underlying shares of TAP. Below is a chart showing TAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

