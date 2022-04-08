Notable Friday Option Activity: STNG, DKS, SIRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 6,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 607,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 8,907 contracts, representing approximately 890,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 97,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 24,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for STNG options, DKS options, or SIRI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.