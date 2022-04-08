Notable Friday Option Activity: STNG, DKS, SIRI

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), where a total of 6,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 607,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 58.9% of STNG's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $19 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 1,660 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 166,000 underlying shares of STNG. Below is a chart showing STNG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $19 strike highlighted in orange:

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc (Symbol: DKS) saw options trading volume of 8,907 contracts, representing approximately 890,700 underlying shares or approximately 58.5% of DKS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $110 strike call option expiring June 17, 2022, with 1,930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 193,000 underlying shares of DKS. Below is a chart showing DKS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sirius XM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 97,573 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.1% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike call option expiring May 20, 2022, with 24,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

