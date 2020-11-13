Notable Friday Option Activity: STMP, GRWG, CRM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP), where a total volume of 3,309 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 330,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.3% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 397,325 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring December 11, 2020, with 210 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 21,000 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

GrowGeneration Corp (Symbol: GRWG) saw options trading volume of 39,265 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 78.7% of GRWG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 3,523 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,300 underlying shares of GRWG. Below is a chart showing GRWG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Salesforce.com Inc (Symbol: CRM) saw options trading volume of 37,482 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 77.6% of CRM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring November 20, 2020, with 6,404 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,400 underlying shares of CRM. Below is a chart showing CRM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for STMP options, GRWG options, or CRM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

