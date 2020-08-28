Markets
Notable Friday Option Activity: STMP, CAKE, JAZZ

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Stamps.com Inc. (Symbol: STMP), where a total volume of 1,965 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 196,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 47.3% of STMP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 415,755 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring October 16, 2020, with 159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,900 underlying shares of STMP. Below is a chart showing STMP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE) saw options trading volume of 6,910 contracts, representing approximately 691,000 underlying shares or approximately 47.1% of CAKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring September 18, 2020, with 941 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 94,100 underlying shares of CAKE. Below is a chart showing CAKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Symbol: JAZZ) saw options trading volume of 2,730 contracts, representing approximately 273,000 underlying shares or approximately 46% of JAZZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 593,935 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring October 16, 2020, with 1,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 118,200 underlying shares of JAZZ. Below is a chart showing JAZZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

    Most Popular